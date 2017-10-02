“A new report from KGI today includes a drop in the firm’s estimate for 2017 iPhone X shipments, its forecast for 2018-2019 performance, and how far behind Android devices are all thanks to Apple’s new TrueDepth camera system,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac.

“The latest forecast from Ming-Chi Kuo sees a lowered estimate of iPhone X shipments in 2017 to 30-35 million units from a previous estimate of 40 million,” Potuck reports. “This is not because of demand, of course, but instead due to issues with the TrueDepth Camera production and assembly.”

“However, even with initial production difficulties, Kuo writes that the outlook for 2018-2019 iPhone growth is still positive,” Potuck reports. “He adds an estimate that Android devices are now likely 1.5-2.5 years behind Apple when it comes to matching its TrueDepth camera experience.”

