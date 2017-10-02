“The latest forecast from Ming-Chi Kuo sees a lowered estimate of iPhone X shipments in 2017 to 30-35 million units from a previous estimate of 40 million,” Potuck reports. “This is not because of demand, of course, but instead due to issues with the TrueDepth Camera production and assembly.”
“However, even with initial production difficulties, Kuo writes that the outlook for 2018-2019 iPhone growth is still positive,” Potuck reports. “He adds an estimate that Android devices are now likely 1.5-2.5 years behind Apple when it comes to matching its TrueDepth camera experience.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another entry in the long list of reasons for those who’ve settled for some slow Android knockoff to upgrade to a real high-performance iPhone.
SEE ALSO:
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017