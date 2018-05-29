“Pegatron is likely to land orders from Apple to produce an ARM-based MacBook model, codenamed Star with a series number N84, according to industry sources,” Sammi Huang and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes.

“Having reported recently that its net profits declined nearly 50% on year to NT$2.079 billion (US$69.32 million) in the first quarter of 2018,” Huang and Shen report, “the company said it will be getting back on the growth track in the third quarter in line with the approach of the peak season.

Huang and Shen report, “The performance in the fourth quarter will be likely better than that in the third quarter, company CFO Charles Lin said earlier.”

