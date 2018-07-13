Yesterday’s announcements about refreshing the high-end MacBook Pro models effectively gave away Apple’s plans on the less capable models… What Apple effectively did yesterday was to recapture their R&D expenses on Intel laptops by releasing models in a high margin segment, and left the medium- and low-end segments for its future A-series laptops. [They] bought themselves about six months to get their new ARM chip models ready.
And if you looked closely at the announcement, you can see what technologies will feature in the future lower-end A-series models, i.e., 13.5″ 4k Retina Screen likely with Haptic Engine and TrueTone, much longer battery life (24-hour), 256-512GB SSD, 7nm six-core ARM chip with T2 chip built-in clocked at about 2GHz, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and 8-16GB of RAM; priced at about $1000 USD.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring ’em on!
