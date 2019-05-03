“One of the people leaving, Daniele De Iuliis, has been there 28 years and counts the Mac Color Classic among his projects. Rico Zorkendorfer, who appears to have worked on the iPhone and Apple Watch amongst other products, is leaving after 15 years,” Gallagher reports. “And Miklu Silvanto, known for working on the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch, has been at Apple for eight years. The fourth person, reportedly leaving shortly, is Julian Honig, and he’s been at Apple since 2010.”
“It’s believed that there are now between 20 and 22 people in ID,” Gallagher reports. “Some jobs in the various design departments are lying open for months. Apple is apparently not getting the quality of applicants it wants, and this year it’s lost four key designers from its most crucial department. Whether the attrition will be a problem remains to be seen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s simply the natural course of things.
We have incredible new designers — a new generation. What we’ve been able to do the last few decades will continue. The talent is there. — Rico Zorkendorfer, April 2019
SEE ALSO:
Another Apple industrial designer leaves company – May 1, 2019
Significant turnover hits Jony Ive’s famed industrial design team at Apple – April 25, 2019
Steve Jobs left design chief Jonathan Ive ‘more operational power’ than anyone else at Apple – October 21, 2011