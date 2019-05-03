“The upcoming new iPhone 11R — if that’s what Apple ends up calling it — will undoubtedly be the company’s top-selling new iPhone model following its release in September,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “The iPhone line has gotten so expensive that people will happily pass up a few high-end features in order to save hundreds of dollars. Despite that model’s inevitable popularity though, all eyes are currently on the flagship iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max phones.”

“Flagships are always more exciting than lesser phone models,” Epstein writes, “and such is the case with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 series.”

“renders showing what is believed to be Apple’s finalized iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max designs didn’t leak until just last week. We were expecting the iPhone 11 series to be a boring rehash of the iPhone XS and iPhone X design, but a few key refinements reminded us how much better Apple is at hardware than its Android rivals,” Epstein writes. “Then we saw the updated iPhone 11 Max design in greater detail, and once again it was better than we thought. Now, a new set of renders gives us our best look yet at Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 Max, and it looks impossibly sleek.”

Graphic designer Hasan Kaymak created a gorgeous set of renders showcasing the next-gen iPhone 11 Max:

Read more in the full article here.