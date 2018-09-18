“When it came time to introduce the new iPhone chip last week, Apple gave an ample presentation to the new A12 Bionic platform, that packs the six-core processor that’s now more powerful and efficient than last year’s model, the quad-core Apple GPU, the eight-core second-gen Neural Engine, and a brand new image signal processor,” Chris Smith writes for BGR.

“Apple does the same thing at every new iPhone event, emphasizing the new chips that are supposed to deliver better and better mobile experiences,” Smith writes. “But with the A12 Bionic we’re getting a lot closer to the first A-series chip that will power MacBooks.”

“Apple’s mobile chip has evolved so much over the years that they seem to be ready to power MacBooks,” Smith writes. “Apple’s mobile chip is already miles ahead of the competition, reaching scores in benchmarks that are comparable to processors used in laptops. And Apple’s MacBook Air has been the ultra-slim laptop that rivals started replicated years ago. Since then, Apple released an even slimmer device, the MacBook, whose logic board is comparable to an iPhone. And let’s not forget that the same chips that power the iPhone are also found inside the iPad Pro, which is already a great computer alternative to many people.”

Read more in the full article here.