“Apple is widely expected to move its Mac line to custom ARM-based chips in the coming years,” Ina Fried reports for Axios.

“Although the company has yet to say so publicly, developers and Intel officials have privately told Axios they expect such a move as soon as next year,” Fried reports. “Bloomberg offered a bit more specificity on things in a report on Wednesday, saying that the first ARM-based Macs could come in 2020.”

“Apple has already made several big shifts in the 25-year history of the Mac, moving from Motorola chips to PowerPC processors and then to Intel,” Fried reports. “It’s also moved from the classic Macintosh operating system to the Unix-based Mac OS X.”

