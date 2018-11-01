“The A12X Bionic is a 7nm chip like the A12, but it’s even bigger than its iPhone counterpart, featuring 10 billion transistors. Because the iPad offers even more space than the iPhone, the A12X chip is bigger, hence the ‘X’ in the name. It’s an 8-core CPU featuring four performance and four high-efficiency cores,” Smith writes. “Single-core performance is up 35%, while multi-core speed has gone up by 90%. The chip also packs a 7-core GPU that delivers twice the performance of the previous iPad.”
“iPad Pro is faster than 92% of all portable PCs sold in the last 12 months,” Smith writes. “There’s no question about it; the iPad Pro packs a chip ready to deliver the kind of performance competitors can only dream of. It’s the kind of chip that may power a MacBook in the not too distant future. It’s the kind of chip that fuels Qualcomm and Intel’s worse nightmares.”
See all of the benchmarks in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple embarasses Qualcomm and Intel.
