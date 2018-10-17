“In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities expects that TSMC will continue to be the sole supplier for both the ‘A13’ in 2019 and ‘A14’ in 2020,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider. “Kuo also predicts that Mac models will adopt Apple’s A-series processor in some form starting 2020 or 2021.”

“The shift to ARM in the Mac has been predicted for some time,” Wuerthele reports. “The shift won’t be immediate, and will likely start on Apple’s low-end, like the MacBook and possibly a Mac mini migration.”

Wuerthele reports, “Kuo also believes that Apple’s advanced driver assistance systems in a still-evolving Apple Car project will get a TSMC chip at launch at some point between 2023 and 2025, with it supporting either high automation of driver’s tasks, or complete automation, including navigation and driving.”

Read more in the full article here.