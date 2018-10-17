“The shift to ARM in the Mac has been predicted for some time,” Wuerthele reports. “The shift won’t be immediate, and will likely start on Apple’s low-end, like the MacBook and possibly a Mac mini migration.”
Wuerthele reports, “Kuo also believes that Apple’s advanced driver assistance systems in a still-evolving Apple Car project will get a TSMC chip at launch at some point between 2023 and 2025, with it supporting either high automation of driver’s tasks, or complete automation, including navigation and driving.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, we’ll see Macs powered by Apple A-series processors sooner than later!
As we wrote back in January 2015:
There is no reason why Apple could not offer both A-series-powered Macs and Intel-based Macs. The two are not mutually exclusive…
iOS devices and OS X Macs inevitably are going to grow closer over time, not just in hardware, but in software, too:
Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either. — MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014
