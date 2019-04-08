“The Mac shifting to ARM may come as soon as a full decade after Steve Jobs died,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Yet, as well as championing and managing the Intel move in the 2000s, he also considered these major computer hardware architecture changes to be essential every decade or so.”

“Even Intel expects that Apple will move away from its processors and instead base Macs on ARM chips,” Gallagher writes. “And the odds are that Apple will pull it off. That’s because it’s been here before. While Windows, slightly oversimplifying this, has always just run on successive generations of X86 processors, the Mac has made major moves.”

“If Apple moves to ARM in, say, 2020, then that will be its third major move in 26 years. Each time it has made the move for the same reasons and it has worked through the same processes to manage it,” Gallagher writes. “Back in 1988, Steve Jobs predicted something of the sort. He wasn’t talking solely about Apple and his timing was a little off, but he claimed that all computer architectures, all computer systems, have a ten-year life.”

