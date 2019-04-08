“Even Intel expects that Apple will move away from its processors and instead base Macs on ARM chips,” Gallagher writes. “And the odds are that Apple will pull it off. That’s because it’s been here before. While Windows, slightly oversimplifying this, has always just run on successive generations of X86 processors, the Mac has made major moves.”
“If Apple moves to ARM in, say, 2020, then that will be its third major move in 26 years. Each time it has made the move for the same reasons and it has worked through the same processes to manage it,” Gallagher writes. “Back in 1988, Steve Jobs predicted something of the sort. He wasn’t talking solely about Apple and his timing was a little off, but he claimed that all computer architectures, all computer systems, have a ten-year life.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Only Apple seems to be able to manage such Herculean endeavors as Mac brain transplants every decade and make them relatively seamless for Mac users.
