“Moreover, Amazon announced that it is now expanding Apple Music on Amazon Echo to more countries,” Mayo reports. “The service will be available to Echo owners in the United Kingdom ‘in the coming weeks.”
“To start using Apple Music on Fire TV, enable the Apple Music skill in the Alexa app,” Mayo reports. “If you already activated Apple Music for Amazon Echo, it should be available on Amazon Fire TV automatically.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple is serious about powering Apple Music to 100 million subscribers and beyond!
