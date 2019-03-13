“Following the Apple Music launch on Amazon Echo speakers in the US, Apple Music is now available on the Amazon Fire TV as well,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The Apple Music skill can now integrate with Alexa on Fire TV, so you can ask your TV to play Apple Music with your voice.”

“Moreover, Amazon announced that it is now expanding Apple Music on Amazon Echo to more countries,” Mayo reports. “The service will be available to Echo owners in the United Kingdom ‘in the coming weeks.”

“To start using Apple Music on Fire TV, enable the Apple Music skill in the Alexa app,” Mayo reports. “If you already activated Apple Music for Amazon Echo, it should be available on Amazon Fire TV automatically.”

Read more in the full article here.