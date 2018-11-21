“Foxconn is Apple’s largest and most well-known assembler and iPhone manufacturer,” Osborne reports. “As Foxconn’s memo specifically names the iPhone unit as an area which requires a reduction in expenses over the next year, it is possible that the reported slow-down in demand — potentially due to the stiff price tags of high-end models and the competitive mobile device landscape — has also cut into Foxconn’s predictions of future profit.”
MacDailyNews Take: Once again, a reminder:
Apple will only bring in revenue of some $30 billion per month for the next three months. That’s a billion per day for 90 some odd days. What a financial horror!
The so-called “analysts” scream, “SELL, SELL, SELL!!!” (So they can buy low). Well, so can Apple as they execute their massive buyback program. And so can smart investors. — MacDailyNews, November 19, 2018
AAPL is like a buoy. Quick, it’s back on the surface! You there, analyst, and you, too, swim down and tug on the chain! Drag it under… lower, lower… Good! Now, quick, everybody jump on, and we’ll take a ride back up to the top again! — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2012
At the most basic level, it’s extremely simple: Pump, then dump. Foment, then buy. Rinse, lather, repeat as the SEC sleeps. — MacDailyNews, April 26, 2012
Even if a particular data point were factual it would be impossible to accurately interpret the data point as to what it meant for our overall business… There is just an inordinate[ly] long list of things that would make any single data point not a great proxy for what’s going on. Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 23, 2013
If there actually is an issue with iPhone XR sales — and the jury is still way out on that one — that could be a good thing for Apple as it could mean that when spending over $750 on an iPhone, more people than ever say to themselves, “Well, I might as well get the very best one available,” and buy the iPhone Xs Max over iPhone XR. This would positively impact Apple’s iPhone ASP, of course. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2018
