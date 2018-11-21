“Foxconn is reportedly planning to cut operational costs by 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) following a ‘very difficult and competitive year,'” Charlie Osborne reports for ZDNet. “According to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg, roughly 10 percent of non-technical staff will be eliminated from the payroll in 2019.”

“Foxconn is Apple’s largest and most well-known assembler and iPhone manufacturer,” Osborne reports. “As Foxconn’s memo specifically names the iPhone unit as an area which requires a reduction in expenses over the next year, it is possible that the reported slow-down in demand — potentially due to the stiff price tags of high-end models and the competitive mobile device landscape — has also cut into Foxconn’s predictions of future profit.”

Read more in the full article here.