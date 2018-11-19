“Forecasts have been especially problematic in the case of the iPhone XR. Around late October, Apple slashed its production plan by up to a third of the approximately 70 million units it had asked some suppliers to produce between September and February, people familiar with the matter said,” Kubota, Mochizuki, and Mickle report. “And in the past week, Apple told several suppliers that it cut its production plan again for the iPhone XR, some of the people said Monday, as Apple battles a maturing smartphone market and stiff competition from Chinese producers.”
Kubota, Mochizuki, and Mickle report, “During an interview earlier this year with The Wall Street Journal, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said that trying to determine demand for its devices based on reports by its suppliers can be misleading because the suppliers also make products for competitors.”
MacDailyNews Take: But, we three stooges here at The Wall Street Journal will ignore that advice and do it anyway.
“The iPhone production cuts have reignited frustration among suppliers and raised worries about Apple’s ability to forecast demand since it started releasing three flagship models instead of two last year, according to executives at Apple suppliers The suppliers’ ability to gauge demand will also be hurt by Apple’s recent decision to stop reporting unit sales, one supplier said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Several paragraphs down, the crux of the issue is finally revealed: The analysts’ hissy fit over being deprived of their precious unit sales crutch continues in the pages of The Wall Street Journal.
“For the current quarter, [Apple] projects revenue of $89 billion to $93 billion. Its growing services business has also offset the company’s contracting hardware margins, industry analysts say,” Kubota, Mochizuki, and Mickle report. “But while Apple has been enjoying record revenue and profit for the past year, the same can’t be said for many of its suppliers. That is because unlike Apple, they can’t benefit from services and software and they rely heavily on handset volumes, suppliers and analysts say.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple will only bring in revenue of some $30 billion per month for the next three months. That’s a billion per day for 90 some odd days. What a financial horror!
The so-called “analysts” scream, “SELL, SELL, SELL!!!” (So they can buy low). Well, so can Apple as they execute their massive buyback program. And so can smart investors.
AAPL is like a buoy. Quick, it’s back on the surface! You there, analyst, and you, too, swim down and tug on the chain! Drag it under… lower, lower… Good! Now, quick, everybody jump on, and we’ll take a ride back up to the top again! — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2012
—
At the most basic level, it’s extremely simple: Pump, then dump. Foment, then buy. Rinse, lather, repeat as the SEC sleeps. — MacDailyNews, April 26, 2012
—
Even if a particular data point were factual it would be impossible to accurately interpret the data point as to what it meant for our overall business… There is just an inordinate[ly] long list of things that would make any single data point not a great proxy for what’s going on. Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 23, 2013
—
If there actually is an issue with iPhone XR sales — and the jury is still way out on that one — that could be a good thing for Apple as it could mean that when spending over $750 on an iPhone, more people than ever say to themselves, “Well, I might as well get the very best one available,” and buy the iPhone Xs Max over iPhone XR. This would positively impact Apple’s iPhone ASP, of course. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2018
