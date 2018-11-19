“Lower-than-expected demand for Apple Inc.’s new iPhones and the company’s decision to offer more models have created turmoil along its supply chain and made it harder to predict the number of components and handsets it needs, people familiar with the situation say,” Yoko Kubota, Takashi Mochizuki, and Tripp Mickle report for The Wall Street Journal. “In recent weeks, Apple slashed production orders for all three iPhone models that it unveiled in September, these people said, frustrating executives at Apple suppliers as well as workers who assemble the handsets and their components.”

“Forecasts have been especially problematic in the case of the iPhone XR. Around late October, Apple slashed its production plan by up to a third of the approximately 70 million units it had asked some suppliers to produce between September and February, people familiar with the matter said,” Kubota, Mochizuki, and Mickle report. “And in the past week, Apple told several suppliers that it cut its production plan again for the iPhone XR, some of the people said Monday, as Apple battles a maturing smartphone market and stiff competition from Chinese producers.”

Kubota, Mochizuki, and Mickle report, “During an interview earlier this year with The Wall Street Journal, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said that trying to determine demand for its devices based on reports by its suppliers can be misleading because the suppliers also make products for competitors.”

MacDailyNews Take: But, we three stooges here at The Wall Street Journal will ignore that advice and do it anyway.

“The iPhone production cuts have reignited frustration among suppliers and raised worries about Apple’s ability to forecast demand since it started releasing three flagship models instead of two last year, according to executives at Apple suppliers The suppliers’ ability to gauge demand will also be hurt by Apple’s recent decision to stop reporting unit sales, one supplier said.”

MacDailyNews Take: Several paragraphs down, the crux of the issue is finally revealed: The analysts’ hissy fit over being deprived of their precious unit sales crutch continues in the pages of The Wall Street Journal.

“For the current quarter, [Apple] projects revenue of $89 billion to $93 billion. Its growing services business has also offset the company’s contracting hardware margins, industry analysts say,” Kubota, Mochizuki, and Mickle report. “But while Apple has been enjoying record revenue and profit for the past year, the same can’t be said for many of its suppliers. That is because unlike Apple, they can’t benefit from services and software and they rely heavily on handset volumes, suppliers and analysts say.”

Read more in the full article here.