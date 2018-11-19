“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: An Apple analyst cuts iPhone shipment estimates based on weak supplier guidance, sendingthe company’s stock tumbling,” Sara Salinas reports for CNBC.

“It’s far from the first warning about iPhone shipments from the industry’s top analysts,” Salinas reports. “This time it’s TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cutting estimates for the iPhone XR. In October, it was Goldman Sachs and estimates for the company’s sales in China. Before that, it was Nikkei, Citi Research or Barclays Capital, lowering their respective estimates for the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 5 over the years.”

“In 2013, after Barclays lowered iPhone sales estimates, citing ‘our checks in the supply chain,’ Apple reported 2.4 million more units shipped than the research firm predicted. In 2017, Citi called iPhone demand ‘modest’ and ‘tempered,’ and Apple beat Wall Street projections for iPhone shipments by about 1 million,” Salinas reports. “As early as 2013, Apple CEO Tim Cook was warning against taking supply chain rumors to heart… In short, Cook said Apple’s network of suppliers is deep and complicated. One supplier cutting its outlook doesn’t necessarily mean iPhone demand is down.”

