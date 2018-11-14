“Frankfurt-listed Dialog has struck a $600 million deal to transfer 300 staff and patents to Apple key to designing the next iteration of the main Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) that manages an iPhone’s battery resources,” Busvine reports. “Dialog shares were up 2.5 percent in late afternoon trading on Wednesday and have gained more than a third in value since the Apple deal was announced on Oct. 10.”
“It is still selling its existing generation of main PMICs to Apple, whose iPads also pack the technology, for example,” Busvine reports. “agherli said Dialog had also scored a couple of 2019 design wins from Apple for sub-PMICs, which power device features such as cameras, and one for companion chargers, an on-board feature that helps accelerates battery charging.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s a data point that puts a crimp in the current fantasy narrative. No matter, the naysayers will simply bleat louder (as Apple likely shifts their buyback program into high gear during these deep discount sale days)!
