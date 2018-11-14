“Dialog Semiconductor said on Wednesday it was not seeing a hit to demand from its main customer, Apple Inc, after some suppliers issued profit warnings due to weakness in iPhone sales,” Douglas Busvine reports for Reuters. “The Anglo-German chip designer said its power management products were installed in many Apple products – and not just the latest iPhones that can be unlocked using facial recognition technology.”

“Frankfurt-listed Dialog has struck a $600 million deal to transfer 300 staff and patents to Apple key to designing the next iteration of the main Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) that manages an iPhone’s battery resources,” Busvine reports. “Dialog shares were up 2.5 percent in late afternoon trading on Wednesday and have gained more than a third in value since the Apple deal was announced on Oct. 10.”

“It is still selling its existing generation of main PMICs to Apple, whose iPads also pack the technology, for example,” Busvine reports. “agherli said Dialog had also scored a couple of 2019 design wins from Apple for sub-PMICs, which power device features such as cameras, and one for companion chargers, an on-board feature that helps accelerates battery charging.”

