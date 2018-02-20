“Samsung Electronics is to slash production at its OLED panel plant in response to customer Apple’s decision to reduce output of the iPhone X following weak demand,” Kenichi Yamada writes for Nikkei. “Samsung Display now plans to manufacture organic light-emitting diode panels for 20 million or fewer iPhones at the South Chungcheong site in the January-March quarter. The initial goal was to supply panels for 45 million to 50 million iPhones.”

“The new target will reduce production at the plant to around 60% of the original plan,” Yamada writes. “When it comes to the facility dedicated to making panels for Apple, the rate will fall to 50% or lower.”

Yamada writes, “Apple’s struggle with the iPhone X is affecting production of other parts as well, bringing down memory-chip prices.”

