“Apple makes for one of the safest long-term investments available in the market. Although the stock will have volatile periods, investors should let the company’s long-term prospects lead their investment decision,” Michael Wiggins De Oliveira writes for Seeking Alpha. “And above all, they should be guided by its valuation at all times.”

“Apple released its Q4 2018 results, which showed everything investors needed to know: the top line grew by 20% and EPS at 41%,” De Oliveira writes. “This information, together with its valuation, is all the insight investors truly need when it comes to Apple.”

“Yet, surprisingly, even after a remarkably strong quarter, investors are willing to exit the stock,” De Oliveira writes. “The iPhone is the main gateway to the company’s Services business (up 17% YoY). Apple is showing a strong ability to leverage off its key product, the iPhone, with other business lines. Yet, because guidance is weak into this holiday season, investors are exiting their investment, which is counter-intuitive.”

“When a highly followed stock has a myriad of analysts, investors, and all sorts of talking heads offering advice on the stock, a lot of noise accumulates. I, on the other hand, advocate that the best way to compound strong returns is by spending time invested in the stock rather than attempting to try to time entry and exit into the stock,” De Oliveira writes. “No investment is risk-free. That is not how investing works. But sometimes, some things do make intuitive sense… Overall, you can trust that Tim Cook, Maestri and the rest of their team are driven and highly competitive and will do everything they can to increase Apple’s intrinsic value.”

