“The lazy high of Supply Chain crack is hard for journalists to kick,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for Roughly Drafted.

“Troubles at component producers in Apple’s supply chain have once again been cited as evidence that iPhone demand must be weaker than expected,” Dilger writes. “This was very wrong last year, and every year for at least the last five generations of iPhones. In fact, it was five years ago that Benedict Evans tweeted, ‘after the past couple of years, people really ought to have learned that supply chain production volume rumours for iPhones are worthless.'”

“Today’s stories surrounding these five iPhone suppliers may sound like solid reporting work. But to many, it also sounded like solid journalism when Bloomberg confidently announced earlier this year in April that slowing growth at Samsung’s OLED-making Display Panel unit clearly meant that iPhone X was in big trouble, because Samsung was Apple’s sole supplier for its displays,” Dilger writes. “That was just part of the “bad news for Apple” that Bloomberg was “piling up” earlier this year regarding iPhone X. It all turned out to be fantastically wrong.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.