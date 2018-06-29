“Qualcomm has filed patent-infringement complaints against Apple at the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, with a preliminary decision in one case expected in September. It’s part of a global billion-dollar battle between the companies over how much Apple should pay for access to Qualcomm’s technology used in mobile phones,” Decker reports. “An import ban ‘would freeze out Intel’s nascent challenge to Qualcomm’s illegal monopoly,’ the consumers said. It ‘would injure competition in a market already suffering from Qualcomm’s anticompetitive [sic] behavior.'”
Decker reports, “The consumers filed their suits to piggyback on one filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission which claimed Qualcomm was misusing its patents and market power to shut out competitors, particularly for Apple devices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the Qualcomm extortionists will get their comeuppance sooner than later!
Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end.
