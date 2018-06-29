“Qualcomm Inc. shouldn’t be able to use a U.S. trade agency to knock out Intel Corp. as a competitor for chips inside Apple Inc.’s smartphones, a group of Apple consumers said in a court filing Thursday,” Susan Decker reports for Bloomberg. “Consumers in a consolidated class action lawsuit accusing Qualcomm of antitrust violations want District Court Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, to prevent the company from pursuing any import ban that might be imposed on Apple phones using Intel chips.”

“Qualcomm has filed patent-infringement complaints against Apple at the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, with a preliminary decision in one case expected in September. It’s part of a global billion-dollar battle between the companies over how much Apple should pay for access to Qualcomm’s technology used in mobile phones,” Decker reports. “An import ban ‘would freeze out Intel’s nascent challenge to Qualcomm’s illegal monopoly,’ the consumers said. It ‘would injure competition in a market already suffering from Qualcomm’s anticompetitive [sic] behavior.'”

Decker reports, “The consumers filed their suits to piggyback on one filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission which claimed Qualcomm was misusing its patents and market power to shut out competitors, particularly for Apple devices.”

