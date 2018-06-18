“One of the most common narratives in the financial press regarding Apple stock has been the rumored death of the iPhone X. There have been countless stories that Apple’s flagship device, which is its most technologically advanced, is on the chopping block as a result of weak demand,” Danny Vena writes for The Motley Fool. “Some people were citing the $1,000 price tag as the reason keeping consumers from buying the phone, others said consumers perceived the device as having less usable screen space.”

“Recently released smartphone shipments data for the first quarter disputes those theories, showing that the iPhone X was not only the most popular iPhone, but it continues to be the most shipped smartphone in the world” Vena writes. “IHS Markit released its widely followed Smartphone Model Market Tracker for the first quarter, which breaks out total smartphone shipments by device and manufacturer. The report revealed that the iPhone X ranked as the most-shipped smartphone model for first three months of 2018. ”



