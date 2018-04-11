“At the beginning of December, I presented a webinar on the ‘Future of Voice.’ At that time, the penetration of smart speakers was slightly more than 13 percent,” Susan Engleson writes for ComScore. “Recently-released comScore Connected Home data from February show the penetration of smart speakers is now at 20 percent of Wi-Fi homes! In just three months, that’s more than a 50 percent increase to an astounding 18.7 million U.S. homes using a smart speaker.”

“Looking at a chart trending the data over the past nine months, we see the holiday season is when adoption peaked,” Engleson writes. “The increased penetration in November came from smart speakers figuring prominently in Black Friday advertising and promotions, which afforded brick-and-mortar retailers a share of the sales of these decidedly digital devices. Interestingly, the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, sold only Google – not Amazon devices – and Apple did not capitalize on smart speakers at all this holiday season, releasing the HomePod in early February.”

MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook’s Apple. Sitting in the penalty box watching others advance the puck.

“With a price tag of $399, I anticipate adoption of the HomePod is going to be much slower than its less expensive competitors, mainly attracting Apple devotees such as the people who have purchased the iPhone X,” Engleson writes. “We are already seeing solid growth in the number of households with multiple smart speakers, from 20 percent in June 2017 to 30 percent in February 2018. In fact, 10.5 percent of households had three or more of these devices in February 2018. With more households owning multiple smart speakers, the foundation has been laid for the continued expansion and adoption of the fully smart home – as the smart speaker is often the gateway device to enable a smart home.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]