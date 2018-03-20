“That’s partly for smart home control. Siri is the most convenient way to control HomeKit devices, and the HomePod is hands-down the most reliable and convenient way to invoke it,” Lovejoy writes. “The HomePod can hear you from further away than any other device, and it’s the only thing that can understand you while music is playing.”
“The sound quality is really good. Good enough that I’ve been perfectly happy with it for casual and background listening,” Lovejoy writes. “The upshot of all this is that I definitely want a second HomePod for the bedroom, and have this high on the list for when we finally stop spending money on home improvements. And, once stereo pairing is available, I’ll be very tempted to add a second HomePod to form our main music system, with the B&O used only for active rather than background listening. That’s something I would never have imagined until I used it day in, day out.”
MacDailyNews Take: Same here. As soon as stereo pairing and multi-room audio arrive, we’ll be ordering more HomePod units, too!
