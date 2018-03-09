“Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates recently spent a week in Asia meeting with companies within Apple’s supply chain, and today they shared research on iPhones, AirPods, and the HomePod gathered from their trip,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“In terms of AirPods, the analysts expect Apple will continue to increase production of the wireless earphones. Barclays forecasts that AirPods shipments will likely approach 30 million units in 2018,” Rossignol reports. “AirPods remain backordered on Apple’s online store, with orders placed today estimated for delivery within 12 to 13 days in the United States and several other countries.”

“In contrast with the popularity of AirPods, Barclays says HomePod sales have been ‘underwhelming’ so far,” Rossignol reports. “The research note says Apple planned an initial production run of 6-7 million units, but it’s unclear how many have sold.

