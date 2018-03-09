“In terms of AirPods, the analysts expect Apple will continue to increase production of the wireless earphones. Barclays forecasts that AirPods shipments will likely approach 30 million units in 2018,” Rossignol reports. “AirPods remain backordered on Apple’s online store, with orders placed today estimated for delivery within 12 to 13 days in the United States and several other countries.”
“In contrast with the popularity of AirPods, Barclays says HomePod sales have been ‘underwhelming’ so far,” Rossignol reports. “The research note says Apple planned an initial production run of 6-7 million units, but it’s unclear how many have sold.
MacDailyNews Take: HomePod is an absolute steal at $349. Apple should focus on educating the general public about HomePod in terms of sound quality and privacy via marketing efforts.
A high profile ad campaign featuring, for example, Taylor Swift, Drake, Blake Shelton and other well-known musicians using their HomePods would go a long, long way.
