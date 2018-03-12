“Cue noted that Apple does believe a shift is coming regarding how people get their media content, and noted that it’s being strategic and picky about its content buying,” Etherington reports. “Cue admitted that Apple is now ‘making big investments’ financially speaking in original content, adding that spending cash “isn’t an issue” for the tech company, which is sitting on one of the largest available cash piles of any company in the world. He added that around 40 people are now dedicated to building out its Apple TV content business.”
Etherington reports, “The Apple exec drew comparisons between the company’s approach to content and Pixar’s, meaning it has a focus on quality storytelling, and also suggested there will be some ‘surprises’ in store for how the programming is viewed once available.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last August:
It’s certainly nice to see Apple finally getting serious about original content, however late they may be. Apple definitely has the resources to cover ground lost via clueless dithering and blatant mismanagement extremely quickly.
SEE ALSO:
Apple hires Carol Trussell as Head Of Production for Worldwide Video Programming division – February 22, 2018
Apple loses bidding war over J.J. Abrams sci-fi drama ‘Demimonde’ to HBO – February 2, 2018
Apple and HBO in bidding war for J.J. Abrams sci-fi drama series – January 17, 2018
Apple’s TV tactics: Can Cupertino figure out the television formula? – January 16, 2018
Apple orders ‘See’ series, a futuristic drama from ‘Hunger Games’ director – January 10, 2018
Life after iTunes: Apple’s big media challenge – January 9, 2018
Apple developing new original drama ‘Are You Sleeping’ starring Octavia Spencer – January 3, 2018
Three more Amazon Studios executives move to Apple – December 26, 2017
Apple orders space drama series from ‘Battlestar Galactica’ producer Ronald D. Moore – December 15, 2017
Apple gives Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon series a 2-season order, confirms Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot – November 9, 2017
Apple outbids Netflix for show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – November 8, 2017
Apple eyes iconic studio as base for Hollywood production push; vying with Netflix for high-profile Jennifer Aniston drama – September 1, 2017
The magic and misdirection of Apple’s streaming strategy – August 18, 2017
Apple wants to spend $1 billion on 10 original TV shows over the next year – August 16, 2017
Former WGN America president Matt Cherniss joins Apple in latest TV push – August 15, 2017
Rivals leaving Apple behind as Apple TV remains stuck in a test pattern – August 8, 2017
Apple’s so-called TV ‘strategy’ continues to be an embarrassing joke – June 30, 2017
Apple poaches Sony TV executives to lead major push into original content – June 16, 2017
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016