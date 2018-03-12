“Apple SVP of Internet Software and Services Eddie Cue appeared onstage at SXSW on Monday, and discussed a range of topics, including their just-announced acquisition of magazine app Texture,” Darrell Etherington reports for TechCrunch. “Cue also made some comments regarding Apple’s recent moves in original video content, where it’s been acquiring a number of TV series from high-profile creators.”

“Cue noted that Apple does believe a shift is coming regarding how people get their media content, and noted that it’s being strategic and picky about its content buying,” Etherington reports. “Cue admitted that Apple is now ‘making big investments’ financially speaking in original content, adding that spending cash “isn’t an issue” for the tech company, which is sitting on one of the largest available cash piles of any company in the world. He added that around 40 people are now dedicated to building out its Apple TV content business.”

Etherington reports, “The Apple exec drew comparisons between the company’s approach to content and Pixar’s, meaning it has a focus on quality storytelling, and also suggested there will be some ‘surprises’ in store for how the programming is viewed once available.”

