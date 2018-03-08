“There are now nearly 50 million smart speaker users in the U.S.,” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “Voicebot has partnered with PullString and RAIN Agency to release a new report on the growing smart speaker market and related audience, detailing findings based on a national survey of 1,057 U.S. adult consumers. The report points out that smart speakers were the ‘number one gift during the 2017 holiday season,’ with 16% of respondents saying they either gave or received one as a present.”

“Approximately 20% of U.S. adults now have access to a smart speaker, which translates into 47.3 million U.S. users,” Niu writes. “Note that there’s a distinction between smart speaker owners and users. Unlike mobile devices, smart speakers are stationary and can be accessed and used by anyone in the household, so some of the users the study refers to may be users that are not the primary owner.”

“On average, households contain 1.8 smart speakers, as consumers are increasingly starting to place smart speakers throughout the home in different rooms. About two-thirds of households only have a single smart speaker, 85% of households have one or two, and 15% of households have three or more,” Niu writes. “A little over 2% of households have five to 10 devices, and 1.7% of households just can’t get enough and have more than 10 devices.”

MacDailyNews Note: Voicebot’s smart speaker market share report for 2017 has Amazon at 71.9%, Google with 18.4%, and “Other” at 9.7%.

“Within ‘Other,’ Sonos was the leader, thanks in part to integrating Alexa in its products like the new Sonos One. That means Alexa’s overall position is even stronger than just looking at Amazon-branded devices,” Niu writes. “Better late than never, Apple just officially jumped into the market last month with its (delayed) launch of the $350 HomePod.”

