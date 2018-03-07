“‘I was trying to turn off some lights and they kept turning back on. After the third request, Alexa stopped responding and instead did an evil laugh,’ wrote one Reddit poster on a thread about the device,” Sweeney reports. “‘The laugh wasn’t in the Alexa voice. It sounded like a real person. My wife was there when it happened and she is the only person who can drop-in. I still get chills.'”
“The Daily Dot suggests the rogue Alexas may be misinterpreting sounds from a nearby television or glitched by a third-party app or a malware infection,” Sweeney reports. “Amazon did not reply to requests for comment about Alexa’s ‘evil laugh,’ according to Metro.”
MacDailyNews Take: Always listening is scarier than randomly laughing.
