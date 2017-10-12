MacDailyNews Take: Typical fragmandroid settler thought pattern. As in: flatlined.
“My four Google Homes and three Echos sat quietly on their respective desks and counters, and only turned on when one of three things happened: I called out a hotword (Alexa for Echos and Hey or OK Google for Homes). A video I was watching or podcast I was listening to did this (I’m looking at you, Marques!) They heard a noise or word that they thought sounded like a hotword but in reality was not. This happened once or twice every few days,” Russakovskii reports. “That is until last week, when a 4th case came along – 24/7 recording, transmission to Google’s servers, and storing on them of pretty much everything going on around my Home Mini, which I had just received at the Made by Google October 4th launch event.”
“It was waking up thousands of times a day, recording, then sending those recordings to Google,” Russakovskii reports. “All of this was done quietly, with only the four lights on the unit I wasn’t looking at flashing on and then off.”
MacDailyNews Take: It takes a special* person to purchase and install Google listening devices throughout one’s home.
Google claims they “fixed” the issue by removing all top touch functionality on the devices.
Google claims a lot of things. Caveat emptor.
*Special needs.
