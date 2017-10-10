“A fraudulent browser extension was downloaded by 37,000 Chrome users after it sneaked past Google’s Web Store vetting processes, it emerged on Tuesday,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The fake extension was listed on the official Web Store until today,” Hardwick reports. “Once installed, the fake reportedly swamps infected computers with adverts and opens up tabs without the user’s permission.”

Hardwick reports, “Back in 2015, Google officially blocked Mac users from downloading Chrome extensions not hosted in its official Web Store, over concerns that malicious extensions were becoming rife.”

