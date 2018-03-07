“As reported by Economic Daily (via Macotakara), Apple is expected to offer some of its major products at even lower price points this year. This seems to be a strategy that Apple has been more aggressively employing over the last year or so,” Potuck reports. “Today’s report from Economic Daily says that Apple will release a refreshed MacBook Air in the $799-$899 price range which will boost the company’s MacBook sales between 10%-15%. This is based on projections from KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo as well as some new comments from Qiu Yubin of WitsView Research.”
“While HomePod is still fresh on the market and receiving a mix of positive and critical reviews, this report claims industry sources have said ‘there will be a cheap version of HomePod in the second half of the market,'” Potuck reports. “Whether that means a price drop on the current model or introducing a more affordable smart speaker remains to be seen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, HomePod mini?
SEE ALSO:
Tim Bajarin: Why Apple needs a ‘HomePod mini’ – March 6, 2018
An even less expensive MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple – March 5, 2018
Apple’s rumored March 2018 event: Analyst expectations – plus who’d like a 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display for $899? – March 5, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to launch more affordable 13-inch MacBook Air in Q2 – March 5, 2018
Apple might have a ‘HomePod mini’ in the works – February 9, 2018