“In my home, I’ve been using Amazon’s Echo and Echo Dot, the Google Home Mini, and Apple’s new HomePod for getting information, playing music on demand, ordering stuff online, and controlling lights and other connected devices around the house,” Bajarin writes. “By far, the best device I have is Apple’s HomePod for its superior sound quality and ease of use with compatible devices; I have also found Siri surprisingly accurate.”
“Going forward, Apple needs to follow what its rivals have done and create a mini HomePod,” Bajarin writes. “In my house, I have smart speakers in my bedroom, study, and even the master bathroom. Apple could stand out with high-quality speakers in a HomePod Mini. I’d be willing to pay $99 for a HomePod Mini if the speaker quality was at least four times better than what’s on Echo Dot and Home Mini. The battle to control the smart home will go through the smart speaker. ”
MacDailyNews Take: We expect Apple has plans to move down market eventually. For now, HomePod is doing what Apple does: It’s taking the high end of the market; meaning the type of customers who have the means and the will to deck their homes out with smart lights, smart locks, etc. and leaving rivals to compete amongst themselves for the less desirable customers (see iPhone vs. Android).
Once they finally get something shipping in quantity, it’ll be fun to watch how quickly Apple takes the top end of the market away from Amazon’s Echo since Apple’s solution will certainly have unique advantages within Apple’s ecosystem that makes it the obvious choice for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch users. — MacDailyNews, May 10, 2017
