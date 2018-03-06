“Apple has some real headwinds when it comes to the HomePod’s ability to gain market share,” Tim Bajarin writes for PC Magazine. “However, if Apple can sell a projected 5-6 million in calendar 2018, it could end the year making the most money and profit in this market segment.”

“In my home, I’ve been using Amazon’s Echo and Echo Dot, the Google Home Mini, and Apple’s new HomePod for getting information, playing music on demand, ordering stuff online, and controlling lights and other connected devices around the house,” Bajarin writes. “By far, the best device I have is Apple’s HomePod for its superior sound quality and ease of use with compatible devices; I have also found Siri surprisingly accurate.”

“Going forward, Apple needs to follow what its rivals have done and create a mini HomePod,” Bajarin writes. “In my house, I have smart speakers in my bedroom, study, and even the master bathroom. Apple could stand out with high-quality speakers in a HomePod Mini. I’d be willing to pay $99 for a HomePod Mini if the speaker quality was at least four times better than what’s on Echo Dot and Home Mini. The battle to control the smart home will go through the smart speaker. ”

