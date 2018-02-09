“The Mac maker might do just that,” Niu writes. “Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang has just put out a research note (via Tech Trader Daily) suggesting that Apple could have a more affordable HomePod in the pipeline.”
“Zhang believes that the company is planning on launching a more affordable HomePod as early as this fall at a retail price point of $150 to $200,” Niu writes. “If the company were to start moving downmarket, $150 to $200 is probably as low as it would go. Apple doesn’t like to compete solely on price, and tends to still position itself at a premium even when releasing more affordable products.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Once Apple gets multi-room and stereo paring up and running, they’ll be ready to move downmarket with ‘HomePod mini.’
Would you be interested? We could see, for example, having HomePods in the living room and “HomePod mini” units in the bedrooms.
Interns: Ready, set, GO! TTK!
Prost, everyone!