“Today is Apple’s HomePod day!” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “One product perched at the high end of the spectrum may not be enough to make a dent in the market. Apple really needs to launch a more affordable smart speaker that’s not tailored to audiophiles, so consumers can buy multiple units to place all around their homes without breaking the bank.”

“The Mac maker might do just that,” Niu writes. “Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang has just put out a research note (via Tech Trader Daily) suggesting that Apple could have a more affordable HomePod in the pipeline.”

“Zhang believes that the company is planning on launching a more affordable HomePod as early as this fall at a retail price point of $150 to $200,” Niu writes. “If the company were to start moving downmarket, $150 to $200 is probably as low as it would go. Apple doesn’t like to compete solely on price, and tends to still position itself at a premium even when releasing more affordable products.”

