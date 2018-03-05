Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities “says that he expects Apple to release a new MacBook Air ‘with a lower price tag’ during the second quarter of 2018, meaning we should see it sooner rather than later,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The analyst expects that the more affordable MacBook Air will help push MacBook shipments up by 10-15 percent this year.”

“The MacBook Air line has been largely stagnate in recent years as Apple has shifted focus towards the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro,” Miller reports. “Currently, Apple sells the 13-inch MacBook Air starting at $999, and KGI seems to think it will get even cheaper this year.”

“Despite its neglect by Apple,” Miller reports, “the MacBook Air remains a popular choice for college students.”

Read more in the full article here.