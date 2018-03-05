“The MacBook Air line has been largely stagnate in recent years as Apple has shifted focus towards the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro,” Miller reports. “Currently, Apple sells the 13-inch MacBook Air starting at $999, and KGI seems to think it will get even cheaper this year.”
“Despite its neglect by Apple,” Miller reports, “the MacBook Air remains a popular choice for college students.”
MacDailyNews Take: Even just processor bumped and even cheaper, it would sell well.