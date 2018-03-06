“A video posted to YouTube over the weekend compares the operating performance of an iPhone 6s before and after its battery is replaced, demonstrating in real time the nominal gains users can expect to see when a device is no longer software throttled,” AppleInsider reports.

“Posted by Bennett Sorbo, the video shows an iPhone 6s, presumably with a depleted battery cell, running through a number of various CPU-intensive tasks like opening apps, browsing the web, playing games and videos, and finally chewing through a Geekbench benchmark test,” AppleInsider reports. “Completed in real time, the casual evaluation pits an iPhone with original hardware on the left against the same handset with a fresh battery on the right.”

AppleInsider reports, “The results do reveal a marked improvement in performance, both in real world use and synthetic testing.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: While variances in Wi-Fi speeds could be having some effect, the benchmark results displayed show the obvious improvement with the healthy battery.

