“Posted by Bennett Sorbo, the video shows an iPhone 6s, presumably with a depleted battery cell, running through a number of various CPU-intensive tasks like opening apps, browsing the web, playing games and videos, and finally chewing through a Geekbench benchmark test,” AppleInsider reports. “Completed in real time, the casual evaluation pits an iPhone with original hardware on the left against the same handset with a fresh battery on the right.”
AppleInsider reports, “The results do reveal a marked improvement in performance, both in real world use and synthetic testing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: While variances in Wi-Fi speeds could be having some effect, the benchmark results displayed show the obvious improvement with the healthy battery.
