“Though Apple claims that it was only trying to help customers when it throttled CPU performance on older iPhone models, a good number of iPhone owners clearly think otherwise,” Yoni Heisler reports for BGR. “Hardly a surprise, Apple’s admission that it slowed down iPhones with degraded batteries has led to nearly 60 class-action lawsuits at this point.”

“Apple a few weeks ago started a brand new battery replacement program where iPhone owners can swap out their existing battery for a brand new one for just $29,” Heisler reports. “Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz recently issued an investor note claiming that wait times for new iPhone batteries are actually becoming longer… it now stands at about 3-4.5 weeks, up from about 2-3 weeks not too long ago.”

In our base case scenario, 10% of those 519M users take the $29 offer, and around 30% of them decide not to buy a new iPhone this year. This means around 16M iPhone sales could be at risk, creating ~4% downside to our current revenue estimate for C2018. — Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz

