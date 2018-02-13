“Apple should figure out how to capture more consumers in the living room with more content in addition to focusing on its iPhone, analyst Will Power told CNBC on Tuesday,” Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports for CNBC. “Apple’s services business is worth about $30 billion and growing double digits, said Power, a senior research analyst at R.W. Baird.”

“But shareholders are rarely satisfied with those numbers, he said,” Lovelace Jr. reports. “‘When you have a $250 billion revenue base, you need more there,’ Power told ‘Squawk Box.’ ‘What can they do on the content front. What can they do to really own the living room?’ Power asked.”

“Power also said Apple shouldn’t focus on any massive acquisitions to satisfy its investors and boost its stock,” Lovelace Jr. reports. “Instead, the company should focus on what it’s good at, he argued.”

