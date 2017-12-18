“As bad as the Mac Pro’s lot in life has become, the Mac mini isn’t far behind it. The machine was last updated in late 2014 and is still powered by Haswell Core i5s and i7s,” Stephen Hackett writes for 512 Pixels. “Those chips are one generation older than the MacBook Air.”

“Their common neglect aside, it is weird that the Mac mini and Mac Pro are so often linked in people’s mind,” Hackett writes. “Start talking about a cheaper entry-model Mac Pro gets people excited, and the question is always at hand: What if a cheap Mac Pro was the Mac mini?”

“I truly believe the Mac mini and Mac Pro will remain separate computers in 2018 and beyond,” Hackett writes. “I think the Mac mini deserves to be overhauled. There’s clearly a market for a $499 entry-level Mac for those who are looking for a basic yet capable machine running macOS.”

