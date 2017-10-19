“Apple’s Mac mini celebrated its third birthday this week, marking three years since the device was last updated,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “The lack of attention Apple has given to the Mac mini has left many Mac users wondering about the future of the machine and whether there are updates to come.”

“MacRumors reader Krar decided to email Apple CEO Tim Cook to get an update on the Mac mini and he received a response,” Clover reports. “Cook said it was ‘not time to share any details,’ but he confirmed that the Mac mini will be an important part of the company’s product lineup in the future.”

“With 2017 coming to a close, we’re not likely to see a new Mac mini until 2018 at the earliest,” Clover writes. “A refreshed machine could use Kaby Lake Refresh chips, and as all chips appropriate for the Mac mini feature four cores, a new machine would likely reintroduce quad-core performance.”

