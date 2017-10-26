“In the U.S., Apple’s largest market, the iPhone 8 and its larger 8 Plus version accounted for 16% of all iPhone sales in the September quarter, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners LLC,” Mickle reports. “By comparison, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus accounted for 43% during the same period last year and the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus accounted for 24% during the same period in 2015. Other signs indicate similar underperformance globally.”
“Soft iPhone 8 sales stem partly from confusion over the trio of phones Apple is releasing this year,” Mickle reports, “and could reflect buyers waiting for the iPhone X, which boasts an edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition technology.”
MacDailyNews Take: Gee, ya think?
“Many consumers have decided the improvements in the iPhone 8 are too incremental to justify the higher price tag and instead opted to buy cheaper, older models or wait for the iPhone X, said Mike Levin and Josh Lowitz, co-founders of Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. ‘They signaled to their customers: Don’t buy the 8. Their customers listened,’ Mr. Lowitz said,” Mickle reports. “As of a month after it started shipping, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus combined accounted for 2.4% of iPhones in use world-wide, according to market research firm Localytics, which analyzed data from more than 70 million Apple devices. That was less than half the share claimed by its predecessors, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, a month after they started shipping, and the lowest for a new iPhone since at least 2014, the firm said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Transparently faux “concern” designed to depress Apple’s share price.
It’s at least as tiring as it is profitable.
Thanks to WSJ et al. for the AAPL sale!
As per judging a book by its cover: Apple's iPhone 8 offers the A11 Bionic chip, Wireless Qi charging, capacity up to 256GB, True Tone display, Apple’s Neural engine, an embedded M11 motion coprocessor, Portrait Lighting, 24/30/60 fps 4K video recording, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and fast-charge capability, to mention ten (10) significant enhancements over iPhone 7.
As we wrote a month ago: Let’s allow the entire iPhone family to be on the market, around the world, for some time before we judge the iPhone mix… Some people will (think they) want the Home button and Touch ID. Many millions worldwide will be swayed by iPhone 8/Plus’ lower prices and promotions relative to iPhone X. Apple is usually close to dead on with pricing. Promotions are another variable. This one is tricky, but we wouldn’t bet against Apple on this.
SEE ALSO:
First month of iPhone 8/Plus adoption shows Apple’s latest iPhones are actually selling well – October 24, 2017
Why is anyone surprised by poor iPhone 8 sales? – October 23, 2017
Apple stock drops after Rogers CEO says iPhone 8/Plus demand ‘anemic’ – October 19, 2017
Jim Cramer: The action in Apple’s stock is a lesson on buying into weakness – October 17, 2017
Analyst: Apple’s iPhone 7 is outselling iPhone 8 – October 16, 2017
More people want Apple’s most expensive iPhone X than iPhone 8 or 8 Plus – October 3, 2017
Ars Technica reviews Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Great phones, but who are they for? – September 28, 2017
Apple’s iPhone X kills iPhone 8 and exposes Cook & Co.’s risky gamble – September 26, 2017
Positive reviews for Apple’s iPhone 8/Plus and iOS 11 bode well for the iPhone X – September 19, 2017
Wired reviews Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Virtually perfect phones – and yet already obsolete – September 19, 2017
Associated Press reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Like flying in coach versus first class iPhone X – September 19, 2017
USA Today’s Baig reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Excellent iPhones overshadowed by iPhone X – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017