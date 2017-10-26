“Apple Inc.’s iPhone 8 posted the weakest sales of any of the company’s new smartphones in recent years, according to estimates by two market research firms, raising the stakes for the higher-priced iPhone X as advance orders start on Friday,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“In the U.S., Apple’s largest market, the iPhone 8 and its larger 8 Plus version accounted for 16% of all iPhone sales in the September quarter, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners LLC,” Mickle reports. “By comparison, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus accounted for 43% during the same period last year and the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus accounted for 24% during the same period in 2015. Other signs indicate similar underperformance globally.”

“Soft iPhone 8 sales stem partly from confusion over the trio of phones Apple is releasing this year,” Mickle reports, “and could reflect buyers waiting for the iPhone X, which boasts an edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition technology.”

MacDailyNews Take: Gee, ya think?

“Many consumers have decided the improvements in the iPhone 8 are too incremental to justify the higher price tag and instead opted to buy cheaper, older models or wait for the iPhone X, said Mike Levin and Josh Lowitz, co-founders of Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. ‘They signaled to their customers: Don’t buy the 8. Their customers listened,’ Mr. Lowitz said,” Mickle reports. “As of a month after it started shipping, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus combined accounted for 2.4% of iPhones in use world-wide, according to market research firm Localytics, which analyzed data from more than 70 million Apple devices. That was less than half the share claimed by its predecessors, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, a month after they started shipping, and the lowest for a new iPhone since at least 2014, the firm said.”

