“Apple Inc’s older iPhone 7 models are outselling the recently launched iPhone 8 ahead of the early November debut of the premium iPhone X, broker KeyBanc Capital Markets said, citing carrier store surveys,” Reuters reports.

“Traditionally, new editions of the iPhone have sold quickly as fans queue for the latest upgrade, but early surveys have added to chatter that the iPhone 8 is not proving as popular as its predecessors,” Reuters reports. “‘Many respondents indicated that a meaningful portion of customers are buying iPhone 7 in lieu of the new iPhone 8, given the lack of significant enhancements in the new phone,’ KeyBanc analyst John Vinh wrote in a client note.”

MacDailyNews Take: KeyBanc analyst John Vinh obviously couldn’t analyze his way out of a wet paper bag. iPhone 8 offers the A11 Bionic chip, Wireless Qi charging, capacity up to 256GB, True Tone display, Apple’s Neural engine, an embedded M11 motion coprocessor, Portrait Lighting, 24/30/60 fps 4K video recording, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and fast-charge capability, to mention ten (10) significant enhancements.

“While iPhone 8 starts from $699 in the United States,” Reuters reports, “iPhone 7 is retailing from $549 after a price cut.”

