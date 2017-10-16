“Traditionally, new editions of the iPhone have sold quickly as fans queue for the latest upgrade, but early surveys have added to chatter that the iPhone 8 is not proving as popular as its predecessors,” Reuters reports. “‘Many respondents indicated that a meaningful portion of customers are buying iPhone 7 in lieu of the new iPhone 8, given the lack of significant enhancements in the new phone,’ KeyBanc analyst John Vinh wrote in a client note.”
MacDailyNews Take: KeyBanc analyst John Vinh obviously couldn’t analyze his way out of a wet paper bag.
iPhone 8 offers the A11 Bionic chip, Wireless Qi charging, capacity up to 256GB, True Tone display, Apple’s Neural engine, an embedded M11 motion coprocessor, Portrait Lighting, 24/30/60 fps 4K video recording, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and fast-charge capability, to mention ten (10) significant enhancements.
“While iPhone 8 starts from $699 in the United States,” Reuters reports, “iPhone 7 is retailing from $549 after a price cut.”
MacDailyNews Take: Given that those who are not waiting for iPhone X are much more likely to be price sensitive consumers, it is wholly unsurprising that they are choosing the less expensive option. We expect the iPhone 6/6Plus are also selling well downmarket.