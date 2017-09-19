“Everything works great. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are virtually perfect phones. For $699 (the iPhone 8) or $799 (the Plus), you get a device that makes calls, plays games, takes pictures, shows movies, gets you everywhere, and does everything better than ever before. Apple set the standard for smartphones a decade ago, and with apologies to the Note 8 and Google Pixel, still does so today,” Pierce writes. “And yet it’s already obsolete.”
“Only minutes after Apple announced these near-perfect models of its original vision, the company re-set the bar,” Pierce writes. “The iPhone X looms large over the 8, with its tiny bezel and Face ID and amazing cameras. Want to know where smartphones are headed? Look at the iPhone X. The iPhones 8 are probably just the last, best version of what your phone looks like now. And they don’t cost $1,000. And for now, that’s great news.”
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: As expected for reviews for reviews of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are destined to be overshadowed forevermore by a very imposing “X.”
