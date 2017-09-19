“The first place I took the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus was a sticky, late-summer wedding just outside of Austin,” David Pierce writes for Wired. “It turned out to be the perfect way to stress-test the new devices. The iPhones 8 have new cameras designed to hack it even on a drunken dance floor. Faster processors made downtime game-playing run smoother. They’re also easier to charge, so you’re less likely to get stuck with a dead phone at the end of the night.”

“Everything works great. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are virtually perfect phones. For $699 (the iPhone 8) or $799 (the Plus), you get a device that makes calls, plays games, takes pictures, shows movies, gets you everywhere, and does everything better than ever before. Apple set the standard for smartphones a decade ago, and with apologies to the Note 8 and Google Pixel, still does so today,” Pierce writes. “And yet it’s already obsolete.”

“Only minutes after Apple announced these near-perfect models of its original vision, the company re-set the bar,” Pierce writes. “The iPhone X looms large over the 8, with its tiny bezel and Face ID and amazing cameras. Want to know where smartphones are headed? Look at the iPhone X. The iPhones 8 are probably just the last, best version of what your phone looks like now. And they don’t cost $1,000. And for now, that’s great news.”



