“The reason to hesitate now is that Apple also unveiled the iPhone X last week, and frankly that is going to be the model that many of you will want. It is the one I am eyeing,” Baig writes. “Only the X won’t be available until Nov. 3, and heck, given much speculated on supply shortages it may be weeks beyond that date before you can get it.”
“While the all-screen X represents Apple’s most radical iPhone design change in years—with Face ID facial recognition and gestures, replacing much of the functionality of the home button—the 8 and 8 Plus can be easily mistaken for a 7 and 7 Plus,” Baig writes. “Though Apple would object, you could easily have made the case that the 8 and 8 Plus under other circumstances might be called the 7S or 7S Plus, referring to the lighter feature upgrades that in the past come every other year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the “‘S’ of Death” continues in absentia. Baig is just plain wrong. iPhone “S” years ushered in hugely significant features, such as oleophobic displays, significant GPU improvements, world phone capability, Siri personal assistant, video stabilization, panorama photos, 64-bit processors, TD-LTE support, Touch ID, and 3D Touch, among other improvements and additions.
Baig’s incorrect characterization is precisely why we wrote back in 2015: Each year’s iPhone deserves its own number. By not doing so, Apple is shooting itself in the foot; handicapping iPhones with an “S” every other year. Why Tim Cook or Phil Schiller haven’t put an end to this stupid – yes, stupid – “S” naming is inexplicable. Why don’t you just name it “iPhone No Big Deal This Year,” Tim and Phil?
Here’s what you say onstage and in the press release when there’s no “iPhone 7s” and you jump directly from iPhone 7 to iPhone 8: “The improvements are such that the new iPhone deserves its own number.” Period. Done. Mission accomplished. It’s your naming convention, Apple, and you can correct your stupid mistake at any time.
All along, Apple’s “S” naming scheme was a mistake, a self-inflicted, tone-deaf marketing wound that Apple has finally, blessedly healed!
“For many potential buyers, especially those with an older iPhone looking to upgrade, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus represents a solid purchase option,” Baig writes. “But I’m holding out for the next ‘latest’ iPhone, the looming iPhone X. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Along with most of MacDailyNews reader, we’re waiting for iPhone X, too.
We expected this reaction to the iPhone 8/Plus:
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app, in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
SEE ALSO:
iPhone 9? Apple has likely changed how iPhones are named – September 13, 2017
Apple, enough with the stupid iPhone ‘S’ naming already – September 16, 2015