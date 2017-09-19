“You know by now that Apple introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones last week at its new Cupertino, Calif. headquarters, and that these successor models to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus hit stores Friday,” Edward C. Baig writes for USA Today. “These are excellent new phones that I’ve been testing for several days and under normal circumstances I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend either, at least if you are upgrading from an iPhone that’s more than a year old.”

“The reason to hesitate now is that Apple also unveiled the iPhone X last week, and frankly that is going to be the model that many of you will want. It is the one I am eyeing,” Baig writes. “Only the X won’t be available until Nov. 3, and heck, given much speculated on supply shortages it may be weeks beyond that date before you can get it.”

“While the all-screen X represents Apple’s most radical iPhone design change in years—with Face ID facial recognition and gestures, replacing much of the functionality of the home button—the 8 and 8 Plus can be easily mistaken for a 7 and 7 Plus,” Baig writes. “Though Apple would object, you could easily have made the case that the 8 and 8 Plus under other circumstances might be called the 7S or 7S Plus, referring to the lighter feature upgrades that in the past come every other year.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the “‘S’ of Death” continues in absentia. Baig is just plain wrong. iPhone “S” years ushered in hugely significant features, such as oleophobic displays, significant GPU improvements, world phone capability, Siri personal assistant, video stabilization, panorama photos, 64-bit processors, TD-LTE support, Touch ID, and 3D Touch, among other improvements and additions. Baig’s incorrect characterization is precisely why we wrote back in 2015: Each year’s iPhone deserves its own number. By not doing so, Apple is shooting itself in the foot; handicapping iPhones with an “S” every other year. Why Tim Cook or Phil Schiller haven’t put an end to this stupid – yes, stupid – “S” naming is inexplicable. Why don’t you just name it “iPhone No Big Deal This Year,” Tim and Phil? Here’s what you say onstage and in the press release when there’s no “iPhone 7s” and you jump directly from iPhone 7 to iPhone 8: “The improvements are such that the new iPhone deserves its own number.” Period. Done. Mission accomplished. It’s your naming convention, Apple, and you can correct your stupid mistake at any time. All along, Apple’s “S” naming scheme was a mistake, a self-inflicted, tone-deaf marketing wound that Apple has finally, blessedly healed!



“For many potential buyers, especially those with an older iPhone looking to upgrade, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus represents a solid purchase option,” Baig writes. “But I’m holding out for the next ‘latest’ iPhone, the looming iPhone X. ”

