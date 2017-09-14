“It might not be immediately apparent, but the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are fantastic new smartphones,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “They debuted earlier this week in the shadow of the iPhone X, Apple’s tenth anniversary iPhone that features a bold new design Apple says will steer the smartphone market for the next decade.”

“We’re still more than a month away from the iPhone X’s release, however, and even then it’s going to be a tough sell for many Apple fans. With a price tag that starts at $1,000 and aggravating supply shortages expected, even those who manage to order the phone early on in October and November might not actually receive it until December or even next year,” Epstein writes. “When they’re released next Friday, September 22nd, Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be the best iPhones the world has ever seen. That will continue to be the case for exactly six weeks until the iPhone X is released on November 3rd. Of course, there are tons of people out there in need of a new iPhone who have absolutely no interest in the iPhone X. The notch is off-putting, to put it kindly, and the thought of life without Touch ID is laughable to many users. Then there’s the $1,000+ price tag, of course.”

“First of all, preorders will be made available on Apple.com in the middle of the night tonight, at exactly 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 AM PT. At the same time, they’ll become available on every major wireless carrier website in the United States as well,” Epstein writes. “Lucky for you, we’re going to tell you about a simple little trick that will dramatically improve your chances of enjoying a smooth preorder experience: Use the App Store app.”

Read more in the full article here.