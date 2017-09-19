“The difference between Apple’s new iPhone models is a bit like flying first class compared with coach. We envy first class, but coach gets us there without breaking the budget,” Anick Jesdanun writes for The Associated Press. “The iPhone 8 will do just fine for $300 less than the glitzy iPhone X , even though it won’t make your friends and colleagues jealous. It’s also available much sooner — this Friday — starting at almost $700.”

“The iPhone 8 remains a fairly straightforward update of the iPhone 7, which itself was a fairly straightforward update of the iPhone 6S. Then again, no one expects much different from a coach seat,” Jesdanun writes. “It’s hard to talk about the iPhone 8 without comparing it to my 15 minutes with the iPhone X last Tuesday.
The X wowed with a fancy new display that flows to the edges of the phone. The phone is compact, yet features a screen slightly larger than the one on the supersized iPhone 8 Plus. The X also features facial recognition that lets you unlock the phone with a glance.”

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, powered by Apple's amazing A11 Bionic chip

“The 8 has none of that, although it does share other new goodies the X is getting, including wireless charging. The 8 and the X both have faster processors and sensors to enhance graphics in augmented reality, a blending of the virtual and physical worlds, though older iPhones will also run AR apps with a software update Tuesday,” Jesdanun writes. “To make wireless charging work, the 8 features a glass back, something last seen in the iPhone 4S in 2011. Aesthetic considerations aside, this gives you another sheet of glass to break. Apple says custom glass from Corning makes the phone stronger. Even so, consider a service plan and get a case. Wireless charging works with most cases, as long as there’s no metal or magnets. I found the phone charged just as fast with the case on.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is pretty much the universal reaction to what would have been the world’s best smartphone had the iPhone X not existed.

Again, Apple may have a problem on their hands if they’ve made too many iPhone 8/Plus units are are not prepared to market and promo them like crazy:

You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app, in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell.MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017

Since the U.S. carriers are already offering iPhone 8/Plus promotions, Apple seems to have planned for the expected reaction to iPhone 8/Plus with iPhone X looming over them.

