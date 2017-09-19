“The iPhone 8 remains a fairly straightforward update of the iPhone 7, which itself was a fairly straightforward update of the iPhone 6S. Then again, no one expects much different from a coach seat,” Jesdanun writes. “It’s hard to talk about the iPhone 8 without comparing it to my 15 minutes with the iPhone X last Tuesday.
The X wowed with a fancy new display that flows to the edges of the phone. The phone is compact, yet features a screen slightly larger than the one on the supersized iPhone 8 Plus. The X also features facial recognition that lets you unlock the phone with a glance.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is pretty much the universal reaction to what would have been the world’s best smartphone had the iPhone X not existed.
Again, Apple may have a problem on their hands if they’ve made too many iPhone 8/Plus units are are not prepared to market and promo them like crazy:
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app, in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
Since the U.S. carriers are already offering iPhone 8/Plus promotions, Apple seems to have planned for the expected reaction to iPhone 8/Plus with iPhone X looming over them.
