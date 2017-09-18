“Wireless companies may help you buy that new iPhone after all,” Patti Domm reports for CNBC. “Way before Apple came up with its pricey nearly $1,000 iPhone X, wireless companies had already moved into the business of creating credit plans so customers could bear more of the cost of their own phones.”

“But now that finance plan could backfire, if carriers get into what already looks to be the start of a competitive battle to one-up each other with costly promotions for the new Apple iPhone 8s and iPhone X,” Domm reports. “Analysts say it’s something the carriers had vowed they would not do, and it’s something consumers would love. ‘They said they wouldn’t be, but within 24 hours of the announcement you were already seeing promotions hit the tape,’ said Amy Yong, an analyst with Macquarie.”

“She said initial promotions include T-Mobile giving $300 in credit with an iPhone 6 trade-in plus three months of free Apple Watch service, she said,” Domm reports. “Verizon is also giving a $300 trade-in credit, and AT&T announced a buy one, get one on the iPhone 8 but nothing on X. The iPhone 8 starts at $699.”

