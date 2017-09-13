“And so it begins. The promised truce among wireless carriers is over,” Scott Moritz reports for Bloomberg. “After vowing to avoid a repeat of the blistering iPhone price war of last year, AT&T Inc. will fire the first shot — offering a free iPhone with the purchase of another, for customers who also subscribe to its DirecTV satellite service.”

Moritz reports, “The buy-one-get-one-free promotion starts Friday and applies to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, among other phones. AT&T hasn’t said whether the deal will be extended to Apple Inc.’s most expensive phone ever — the $999 iPhone X, aka 10 — which marks a decade since the company entered the phone business.”

MacDailyNews Take: We very highly doubt the iPhone X would be included in this promotion.

Moritz reports, “T-Mobile US Inc., which was the first and most aggressive on price last year, said it was steering clear this time around. Instead, the company plans to offer a $300 trade-in credit for customers buying the iPhone X, as well as the new 8 and 8 Plus. The trade-in must be an iPhone 6 or newer.”

MacDailyNews Take: Whatcha got Verizon? Sprint? AT&T customers who purchase an iPhone can also get an iPad for $99.99. The deal requires a 2-year wireless service contract.

