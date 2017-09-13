Moritz reports, “The buy-one-get-one-free promotion starts Friday and applies to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, among other phones. AT&T hasn’t said whether the deal will be extended to Apple Inc.’s most expensive phone ever — the $999 iPhone X, aka 10 — which marks a decade since the company entered the phone business.”
MacDailyNews Take: We very highly doubt the iPhone X would be included in this promotion.
Moritz reports, “T-Mobile US Inc., which was the first and most aggressive on price last year, said it was steering clear this time around. Instead, the company plans to offer a $300 trade-in credit for customers buying the iPhone X, as well as the new 8 and 8 Plus. The trade-in must be an iPhone 6 or newer.”
MacDailyNews Take: Whatcha got Verizon? Sprint?
AT&T customers who purchase an iPhone can also get an iPad for $99.99. The deal requires a 2-year wireless service contract.
