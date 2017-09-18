“Both new and existing customers who enroll in the Sprint Flex leasing program will get a free 64GB iPhone 8 if they trade in newer iPhone and Samsung models, Sprint said on Monday,” Dang reports. “AT&T’s video customers could buy a new iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, add a line and receive a $699 credit for a second device beginning with pre-orders on Friday.”
“Carriers have been restrained on promotions for the new iPhones, and instead are using their strengths to drive differentiation, said Barclays analysts in a note on Monday,” Dang reports. “AT&T looks to recover subscriber growth through free HBO and cheap DirecTV Now promotions, while Sprint is focused on keeping subscriber losses low, Barclays said. Barclays analysts characterized the initial promotions – including AT&T’s buy one, get one free deal – as largely in line with expectations, but said the carriers could ramp up promotions heading into the holidays, according to a note to clients on Monday.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The more competition, the better! Would that we had such competition with broadband ISPs.
SEE ALSO:
Why you might get a deal on a new iPhone after all – September 18, 2017
AT&T fires first shot in iPhone price war with buy-one-get-one-free offer – September 13, 2017