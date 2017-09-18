“Sprint Corp said on Monday it will offer Apple Inc’s new iPhone 8 for free with a qualifying phone trade-in, following AT&T Inc’s buy one, get one free promotion on Friday for DirecTV and U-verse TV customers,” Sheila Dang reports for Reuters.

“Both new and existing customers who enroll in the Sprint Flex leasing program will get a free 64GB iPhone 8 if they trade in newer iPhone and Samsung models, Sprint said on Monday,” Dang reports. “AT&T’s video customers could buy a new iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, add a line and receive a $699 credit for a second device beginning with pre-orders on Friday.”

“Carriers have been restrained on promotions for the new iPhones, and instead are using their strengths to drive differentiation, said Barclays analysts in a note on Monday,” Dang reports. “AT&T looks to recover subscriber growth through free HBO and cheap DirecTV Now promotions, while Sprint is focused on keeping subscriber losses low, Barclays said. Barclays analysts characterized the initial promotions – including AT&T’s buy one, get one free deal – as largely in line with expectations, but said the carriers could ramp up promotions heading into the holidays, according to a note to clients on Monday.”

Read more in the full article here.