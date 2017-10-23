“A report by Reuters, later corroborated by Fortune, confirmed the longstanding rumors that people aren’t buying the iPhone 8,” Ben Sin writes for Forbes. “Reuter‘s report quoted the chief executive of Canada’s largest mobile network as saying that sales of the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have been ‘anemic.'”

“This really shouldn’t be any surprise,” Sin writes. “Apple, of course, will still win the end. Part of the reason nobody cares about the iPhone 8 is that the iPhone X is so intriguing. The latter will sell out immediately upon release and be in short supply throughout 2017 and probably the first half of 2018. And who knows, maybe by mid-2018 when Apple drops the prices of the iPhone 8, enough budget-conscious consumers will give that phone a look.”

“The iPhone 8 is a lazy rehash of a device, using a four-year-old design that was already beginning to look stale last year,” Sin writes. “My sister is still the only person I have come across (in real life or online) to have actually paid money for the iPhone 8.”

