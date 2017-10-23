“This really shouldn’t be any surprise,” Sin writes. “Apple, of course, will still win the end. Part of the reason nobody cares about the iPhone 8 is that the iPhone X is so intriguing. The latter will sell out immediately upon release and be in short supply throughout 2017 and probably the first half of 2018. And who knows, maybe by mid-2018 when Apple drops the prices of the iPhone 8, enough budget-conscious consumers will give that phone a look.”
“The iPhone 8 is a lazy rehash of a device, using a four-year-old design that was already beginning to look stale last year,” Sin writes. “My sister is still the only person I have come across (in real life or online) to have actually paid money for the iPhone 8.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Thanks to Reuters, Fortune</em, etc. for the mid-month AAPL sale!
As per judging a book by its cover: Apple's iPhone 8 offers the A11 Bionic chip, Wireless Qi charging, capacity up to 256GB, True Tone display, Apple’s Neural engine, an embedded M11 motion coprocessor, Portrait Lighting, 24/30/60 fps 4K video recording, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and fast-charge capability, to mention ten (10) significant enhancements over iPhone 7.
As we wrote last month: Let’s allow the entire iPhone family to be on the market, around the world, for some time before we judge the iPhone mix… Some people will (think they) want the Home button and Touch ID. Many millions worldwide will be swayed by iPhone 8/Plus’ lower prices and promotions relative to iPhone X. Apple is usually close to dead on with pricing. Promotions are another variable. This one is tricky, but we wouldn’t bet against Apple on this.
—
Poor iPhone 8 Plus. You’ll be the best smartphone on the planet for all of 42 days. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
—
This is pretty much the universal reaction to what would have been the world’s best smartphone had the iPhone X not existed. Again, Apple may have a problem on their hands if they’ve made too many iPhone 8/Plus units and are not prepared to market and promo them like crazy. Since the U.S. carriers are already offering iPhone 8/Plus promotions, Apple seems to have planned for the expected reaction to iPhone 8/Plus with iPhone X looming over them. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
—
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app [to preorder], in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
The top three results of our recent online poll asking which model would be your next iPhone:
• 68.29%: iPhone X
• 11.33%: iPhone 8 Plus
• 08.74%: iPhone 8
