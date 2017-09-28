“The iPhone 8 exists simultaneously in two time periods — an emerging future pervaded by innovative new apps incorporating augmented reality and machine learning and a past when LCD displays offered the best quality and the user’s relationship to the screen was less emphasized,” Samuel Axon writes for Ars Technica. “The A11 Bionic chip is a marvelous feat of engineering, offering industry-leading performance and powering the most accessible AR platform yet. But it’s tied to a display technology that the industry is finally ready to move on from and a design that didn’t even seem fresh when it was introduced three years ago.”

“When weighed against other phones in its class, the iPhone 8 poses the question: ‘Which do consumers care more about—performance or the design and screen?’ I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that today, most consumers care a lot more about the design and the screen. Initially, that makes the iPhone 8 hard to recommend to many,” Axon writes. “That’s the current problem with the iPhone 8. By several metrics, it’s a great handset—I’m just not sure for whom.”

“For consumers who might not be willing to spring for the iPhone X’s new display tech and facial mapping features, the phone provides an AR platform likely ready for the next three years of new apps. I just don’t know if the sort of people who care about future proofing for AR wouldn’t also be willing to pay extra for the newer display and security tech we’ll see in November,” Axon writes. “High-end Apple consumers are going to want the iPhone X, and millions of them will be willing to pay for it. Consumers who just want a decent iPhone are presented with a dizzying array of options. They can get an iPhone 7 or even a 6S or SE for significantly cheaper than the iPhone 8. Where does that leave the iPhone 8? Who is it for?”

Tons more, as usual, in the full review – recommended – here.