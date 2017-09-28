“For consumers who might not be willing to spring for the iPhone X’s new display tech and facial mapping features, the phone provides an AR platform likely ready for the next three years of new apps. I just don’t know if the sort of people who care about future proofing for AR wouldn’t also be willing to pay extra for the newer display and security tech we’ll see in November,” Axon writes. “High-end Apple consumers are going to want the iPhone X, and millions of them will be willing to pay for it. Consumers who just want a decent iPhone are presented with a dizzying array of options. They can get an iPhone 7 or even a 6S or SE for significantly cheaper than the iPhone 8. Where does that leave the iPhone 8? Who is it for?”
Tons more, as usual, in the full review – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: People who don’t like notches occluding the top or sides of their displays?
But, seriously, as we wrote on Tuesday: Let’s allow the entire iPhone family to be on the market, around the world, for some time before we judge the iPhone mix and pronounce the world’s second- and third-best smartphones “dead.” Some people will (think they) want the Home button and Touch ID. Many millions worldwide will be swayed by iPhone 8/Plus’ lower prices and promotions relative to iPhone X. Apple is usually close to dead on with pricing. Promotions are another variable. This one is tricky, but we wouldn’t bet against Apple on this.
—
Poor iPhone 8 Plus. You’ll be the best smartphone on the planet for all of 42 days. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
—
This is pretty much the universal reaction to what would have been the world’s best smartphone had the iPhone X not existed. Again, Apple may have a problem on their hands if they’ve made too many iPhone 8/Plus units and are not prepared to market and promo them like crazy. Since the U.S. carriers are already offering iPhone 8/Plus promotions, Apple seems to have planned for the expected reaction to iPhone 8/Plus with iPhone X looming over them. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
—
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app [to preorder], in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
The top three results of our online poll asking which model would be your next iPhone:
• 68.29%: iPhone X
• 11.33%: iPhone 8 Plus
• 08.74%: iPhone 8
