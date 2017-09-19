“But with several of the improvements delivered by the iPhone 8 and 8-Plus relative to the 7 and 7-Plus also relevant to the X, which won’t see pre-orders start until Oct. 27, there’s still much of value to be gleaned from iPhone 8 reviews,” Jhonsa writes. “Likewise, the first formal reviews of iOS 11 — which rolled out to iPhone and iPad users today — are quite relevant to both the iPhone X and the iPad Pros that Apple Inc. launched in June.”
“Like the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and 8-Plus ship with Apple’s new A11 Bionic system-on-a-chip (SoC), wireless charging support and displays that (like recent iPad Pros) support Apple’s True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts a display’s color temperature in response to an environment’s lighting. And though the dual-camera setup on the iPhone 8-Plus is slightly inferior to the X’s — the X supports optical image stabilization (OIS) for both lenses rather than just one, and has a slightly larger aperture for its telephoto lens — both deliver major improvements compared with the iPhone 7-Plus’ camera with the help of better sensors and image-processing,” Jhonsa writes. “Reviewers generally gave a thumbs-up to these improvements, even if many argued that consumers who can afford to buy it should wait for the iPhone X.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Poor iPhone 8 Plus. You’ll be the best smartphone on the planet for all of 42 days.
SEE ALSO:
Wired reviews Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Virtually perfect phones – and yet already obsolete – September 19, 2017
Associated Press reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Like flying in coach versus first class iPhone X – September 19, 2017
USA Today’s Baig reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Excellent iPhones overshadowed by iPhone X – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017