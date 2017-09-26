“Before the launch event in early September, Apple had to decide which option would best serve the iPhone family, which option would provide the best return, and which option would allow it to remain in the driving seat of smartphone fashion,” Spence writes. “Tim Cook and his team decided to gamble on revealing the iPhone X as soon as possible. It’s the most open approach to the problem, but it comes with significant risk to Apple’s financial performance in Q4 2017.”
Spence writes, “In the week since the reviews of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus started to come out, the growing sentiment from reviewers and analysts is that the iPhone 8 family, while not being ‘dead’, has not delivered the first weekend sales, visible queues, or online passion that has been the signature of every September iPhone launch for pretty much the last decade.”
MacDailyNews Take: Incorrect. iPhone preorders long ago dramatically reduced visible queues during first weekend sales. We preorder them online and they arrive at our doorsteps on release day. It’s not difficult to comprehend. It’s been this way for years.
“Before September there were two choice in how to handle the X. Put very limited quantities on the shelves in September alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and let it ‘sell out’, or hold it back until later in the year and hope the iPhone 8 sales would not collapse like a tired soufflé,” Spence writes. “Tim Cook has decided on the later approach, but the soufflé has fallen into itself. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been sacrificed. The reveal of the iPhone X is the classic Osborne effect given form.”
MacDailyNews Take: True enough, but the story is not yet over. Let’s allow the entire iPhone family to be on the market, around the world, for some time before we judge the iPhone mix and pronounce the world’s second- and third-best smartphones “dead.” Some people will (think they) want the Home button and Touch ID. Many millions worldwide will be swayed by iPhone 8/Plus’ lower prices and promotions relative to iPhone X. Apple is usually close to dead on with pricing. Promotions are another variable. This one is tricky, but we wouldn’t bet against Apple on this.
Of course and as usual, we’ve already explained all of this weeks ago:
Poor iPhone 8 Plus. You’ll be the best smartphone on the planet for all of 42 days. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
This is pretty much the universal reaction to what would have been the world’s best smartphone had the iPhone X not existed. Again, Apple may have a problem on their hands if they’ve made too many iPhone 8/Plus units and are not prepared to market and promo them like crazy. Since the U.S. carriers are already offering iPhone 8/Plus promotions, Apple seems to have planned for the expected reaction to iPhone 8/Plus with iPhone X looming over them. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app [to preorder], in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
