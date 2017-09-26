“Without the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus would have been hailed as the ultimate evolution of the iPhone design,” Ewan Spence writes for Forbes. “With it in play the iPhone 8 family is seen as little more than some updated chips and hand-me down tech from the iPhone X.”

“Before the launch event in early September, Apple had to decide which option would best serve the iPhone family, which option would provide the best return, and which option would allow it to remain in the driving seat of smartphone fashion,” Spence writes. “Tim Cook and his team decided to gamble on revealing the iPhone X as soon as possible. It’s the most open approach to the problem, but it comes with significant risk to Apple’s financial performance in Q4 2017.”

Spence writes, “In the week since the reviews of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus started to come out, the growing sentiment from reviewers and analysts is that the iPhone 8 family, while not being ‘dead’, has not delivered the first weekend sales, visible queues, or online passion that has been the signature of every September iPhone launch for pretty much the last decade.”

MacDailyNews Take: Incorrect. iPhone preorders long ago dramatically reduced visible queues during first weekend sales. We preorder them online and they arrive at our doorsteps on release day. It’s not difficult to comprehend. It’s been this way for years.

“Before September there were two choice in how to handle the X. Put very limited quantities on the shelves in September alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and let it ‘sell out’, or hold it back until later in the year and hope the iPhone 8 sales would not collapse like a tired soufflé,” Spence writes. “Tim Cook has decided on the later approach, but the soufflé has fallen into itself. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been sacrificed. The reveal of the iPhone X is the classic Osborne effect given form.”

